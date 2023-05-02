"I KNEW IT!!!" - Fans react to Carmella's major announcement amid WWE hiatus

The WWE Universe reacted to Carmella's huge announcement from earlier today and sent the RAW star some kind words.

The Princess of Staten Island recently returned to WWE after a hiatus due to personal tragedy. She appeared to be heading towards forming a tag team with Chelsea Green before disappearing from television. Her last televised match was a loss against Bianca Belair on the March 6 edition of RAW, and now fans will have to wait longer to see her inside the squared circle again.

She recently appeared on Good Morning America and announced that she and RAW commentator Corey Graves are expecting a baby. Mella also posted an ultrasound photo on social media and added that the baby is due in November.

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to congratulate the happy couple on the wonderful news that they are expecting a baby.

WWE Superstar Carmella reveals her goals in 2023

Carmella recently shared that one of her goals this year was to welcome a newborn to their family.

She returned to the company earlier this year and qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event in Toronto, Canada. Asuka went on to win the match to earn a RAW Women's Championship bout but came up short against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

During a recent Instagram Live Session with Sienna Leone of Sweety High, Mella noted that she has three stepchildren that she loves very much but would love to be able to have a baby of her own to add to the family.

"That's definitely a goal of mine for this year, I would love to be able to have a baby. I have three step-kids, and they're just so incredible. I love them so, so much. I actually just got back from having lunch with them, they make me so happy. So, yeah, I would definitely want to add on to our family. That would be amazing," she said. [From 12:35 to 12:51]

Carmella has accomplished a lot during her career and has excelled at portraying a heel superstar. The crowd loves to hate her and will welcome her back with open arms if she returns to wrestling sometime down the line.

Do you think Carmella and Chelsea Green would have worked as a tag team? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

