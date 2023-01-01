"I know she meant it" - When female WWE star embarrassed John Cena on live TV

In January 2019, John Cena returned to WWE to make a special appearance on SmackDown. As the Leader of the Cenation issued an open challenge for anyone in the locker room, Becky Lynch was the one who walked out to the ring to confront him.

Lynch told Cena that he was probably expecting "a man" to answer his challenge but did not expect "The Man." She also explained to the 16-time world champion that although he was the company's top guy for over a decade and a half, it was time for her to take his spot.

Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega interrupted Lynch and Cena's confrontation. Hence, the Leader of the Cenation challenged them to a tag team match against himself and Lynch. During the bout, there was apparent heat between Cena and his partner. As he was closing in on the victory, Lynch surprisingly threw him out of the ring before forcing Vega to submit to the disarm-her.

Following the match, Cena attempted to shake Lynch's hand. However, The Man embarrassed him even more by ignoring his hand and giving him the "you can't see me" gesture before heading backstage.

In an interview with WWE Exclusive after the show, Cena addressed what happened between him and Lynch.

"When Becky Lynch came out there and not only staked her claim, but said, 'listen, if I've gotta go through you to get it, I'll get it done.' I looked into her eyes and I know she meant it and that's very rare. [...] Sometimes you gotta announce your presence with authority. So, that's not the way I do things sometimes, but that's the way a young John Cena would've done it for sure. And that's kind of why, even with all that stuff that happened out there, I thought I was doing good then I was thrown out of the ring by Becky and then she ended up getting the win. I would've done the same thing," Cena said. [From 1:02 to 1:42]

John Cena recently returned to WWE

While Becky Lynch is currently active on Monday Night RAW, John Cena recently returned to the Stamford-based company to compete in a match for the first time in over a year.

Last Friday, the Leader of the Cenation teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his partner Sami Zayn in a tag team match. After SmackDown went off-air, The Bloodline ambushed Cena and Owens.

