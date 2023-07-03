"I'm sick of seeing that man lose" - Fans want to see 41-year-old superstar defeat Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins has vowed to be a fighting champion, and the WWE Universe already has his next opponent in mind for SummerSlam 2023.

WWE will be heading back to the United States for its next premium live event. SummerSlam 2023 will take place at Ford Field in Detroit in August, and some fans are already debating potential matchups. Last night at Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Finn's fellow stablemate in The Judgment Day, Damian Priest, had won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match earlier in the night and made his presence known in the title match. Balor was the one who wound up getting distracted by Priest being ringside, and Seth was able to hit the Prince with the Stomp to retain the belt.

The Twitter account "Roman Reigns SZN" asked fans who should battle The Visionary at SummerSlam 2023 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The WWE Universe issued a variety of responses, but Finn Balor's name kept coming up. Many fans are hoping to see Balor face Seth as "The Demon" at SummerSlam and are intrigued by Damian Priest getting involved.

Popplayzz @Popplayzz1 @reigns_era Demon vs Seth , Demon wins as History repeats itself , Damian cashes on Finn and becomes the new champion @reigns_era Demon vs Seth , Demon wins as History repeats itself , Damian cashes on Finn and becomes the new champion

RPGDern @DernBoi @reigns_era Seth v Finn WHC 2, Priest makes it a triple threat and screws over him and Finn. Seth retains, Finn v Priest rivalry destroying Judgment Day... thoughts? @reigns_era Seth v Finn WHC 2, Priest makes it a triple threat and screws over him and Finn. Seth retains, Finn v Priest rivalry destroying Judgment Day... thoughts?

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg @reigns_era Finn should only get the title shot if he wins. No need for that dude to take another L. @reigns_era Finn should only get the title shot if he wins. No need for that dude to take another L.

Ghost @GhostSlayer2839 @reigns_era Makes the most sense. 7 years to the day would be summerslam. Maybe Finn wins there to finally right the wrong that's been eating away at him. @reigns_era Makes the most sense. 7 years to the day would be summerslam. Maybe Finn wins there to finally right the wrong that's been eating away at him.

𝚕𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚋𝚘𝚢🌙 @xxGodsLastGift @reigns_era only if Finn wins. I'm sick of seeing that man lose @reigns_era only if Finn wins. I'm sick of seeing that man lose

Bill Apter gives honest take on WWE Superstar Finn Balor

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently gave his honest opinion about The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Finn became the inaugural Universal Champion by defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. However, his reign was over before it started, and Balor was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship the following day due to injury. The 41-year-old has been a reliable talent ever since but has struggled to return to the top of the card.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter praised Balor as an in-ring worker but said that he doesn't think that the veteran is at the level of a world champion.

"Well, Finn Balor is an incredible wrestler, as is Seth Rollins, but I don't see him on that world champion level. To me, he is just a little bit under that," Apter opined. "I think his work in the ring is spectacular and all that; he is small in stature, and again no knock to him at all, but I think Seth Rollins will beat him." [From 10:08 - 10:32]

Finn may have championship aspirations, but Damian Priest does as well. It will be fascinating to see how the tension within The Judgment Day progresses following WWE Money in the Bank.

