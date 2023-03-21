If The Shield reunited in WWE there’s only one man who could replace Dean Ambrose

The Shield was arguably one of the greatest stables in WWE history, the trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose redefined the company in their short time together and have all gone on to become megastars.

The Shield have reunited several times since their 2014 split, but now that Dean Ambrose has made the move over to AEW, the original three men are unlikely to ever share a ring again.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have crossed paths in recent years but could get back on the same page if Reigns needs allies when his family ties crumble, and there could be an interesting third member of The Shield.

WWE fans have been pushing for not only a man to replace Dean Ambrose but The Man. Becky Lynch's relationship with Seth Rollins as well as her star power could be enough to propel her into the prominent position.

Becky Lynch would be the perfect addition to WWE's The Shield 2.0

Becky Lynch is one of the best-known female wrestlers in the world. Throughout her time in WWE, the company has pushed forward her relationship with Seth Rollins, and even though the couple aren't a fan of working together on TV, this could be a different option for them.

The WWE Universe wants women to be given opportunities, and a stable that features the biggest male and female stars in WWE could be a sensational move for WWE.

Lynch, Reigns, and Rollins all have high-profile matches at WrestleMania and will remain at a high level in the near future, so this could be an option for the trio after Reigns has dropped his Championships, and a way to bring back intergender matches.

