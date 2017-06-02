Impact Wrestling News: Chris Adonis gets injured during latest Impact Wrestling tapings in India

Chris Adonis aka former WWE Superstar Chris Masters apparently sustained an injury at Impact Wrestling's recent tapings in Mumbai, India.

Chris Adonis has reportedly sustained an injury

As per PWInsider, Impact Wrestling star Chris Adonis reportedly sustained an injury at the recent Impact Wrestling tapings in Mumbai, India. The 34-year old who previously performed in the WWE as Chris Masters got injured during the first set of tapings in India, underwent an MRI at a local hospital.

Chris Masters, whose real name is Christopher Mordetzky, performed for the WWE from 2005-07 and 2009-11, following which he has competed in various other promotions to date.

He’s presently contracted to Impact Wrestling and made an announcement addressing the same earlier this year. The Masterpiece performs under the ring name Chris Adonis in the promotion.

Chris Adonis accompanied several other Impact Wrestling performers to India, where the promotion taped four weeks’ worth of episodes on May 30th and 31st. Apparently, Adonis sustained the injury during the first set of tapings in Mumbai and as noted above got an MRI at a local medical facility,

As of the time of this writing, the exact nature of the injury is not clear. Nevertheless, Adonis did indeed miss the second set of tapings that went down in the Indian metropolis.

Chris Adonis is scheduled for a Slammiversary appearance on July 2nd wherein he’ll team up with Eli Drake to compete against Impact Grand Champion Moose and NFL star DeAngelo Williams.

Chris Masters truly lives up to his moniker of being… well, The Masterpiece. Masters aka Adonis is one of the fittest performers in the sport and has seen it all as regards performing in the world’s top professional wrestling promotions.

Regardless of what the injury and/or severity of it may be, we wish The Adonis a quick and speedy recovery. Sportskeeda will keep you guys updated as and when further details are revealed.