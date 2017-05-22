Impact Wrestling News: Impact Wrestling announces details for its tapings in India

Impact Wrestling confirmed news about the tapings in Mumbai, India, on their official Twitter account.

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling announced on their Twitter page that they will be broadcasting their flagship program from India on the 30th and 31st of May, 2017. They will become the first North American Wrestling company to do so.

Here’s the tweet confirming the event:

History. Impact will become first North American Wrestling company to broadcast Flagship program from India. @SonySIX #IMPACTIndia pic.twitter.com/gqUvh6dGzN — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 21, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Impact Wrestling is the second largest wrestling promotion in the United States after the WWE. It was founded by Jeff and Jerry Jarrett in 2002 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. Formerly known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), Impact Wrestling is the new avatar of the wrestling promotion.

It is interesting to note that Impact Wrestling own the rights to the popular ‘Broken Universe’ gimmick which was used by Matt and Jeff Hardy.

The heart of the matter

A recent tweet from Impact Wrestling has confirmed that the promotion will be broadcasting their flagship program from India on the 30th and 31st of May. It is believed that the show will be taped from Mumbai, making the wrestling promotion the first North American Wrestling company to tape a show in India.

This is not just a historic moment for Impact, but also for wrestling fans hailing from India. While Indian fans have been treated to a number of live wrestling events from various promotions including the WWE, this will be the first time an Indian audience will be taped during the event. It will definitely be a moment to remember for the Indian wrestling fanbase.

What’s next?

Hopefully, this move from Impact Wrestling will open the door for other popular wrestling promotions to have more shows in India.

This will definitely increase the popularity ratings and the fan base in India, especially considering the fact that the second biggest wrestling promotion in the US is the one that opened the door in the first place.

Author’s take

TNA is one of the most popular wrestling promotions in India after the WWE and the fact that such a big promotion has made such a huge decision is great for Indian wrestling and the popularity of sports entertainment in general.

Hopefully, the WWE will be the next to do so in India.