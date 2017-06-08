Impact Wrestling News: Impact Wrestling star may have PTSD

Impact Wrestling star DJZ suffered an injury and is now reported to have post-traumatic stress disorder.

What’s the story?

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Impact Wrestling star DJZ has revealed that he may be suffering from some form of post-traumatic stress disorder. The former X-Division champion has been out of action for over two months now following a major surgery that put him on the shelf.

In case you didn’t know...

The 30-year-old, who was formerly known as Zema Ion, has been with Impact Wrestling since 2011. Over the course of the last six years, he’s grown substantially in popularity, with the majority of his time being spent in the famous X-Division.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the company over the last twelve months, Z has remained loyal and focused on the task of legitimising the weekly product once again.

The heart of the matter

As visible in the below post, DJZ had the following to say regarding an update on his injury status.

Thanks to everyone who has been there for me during this crazy time in my life. Heres an update on everything. pic.twitter.com/gTFAln3dco — D J Z (@IAmDJZ) June 6, 2017

“I may very well have some form of PTSD from this experience as well, which I don’t want to believe or even admit, but I don’t know how else to explain some recent ‘episodes’ I’ve been experiencing.”

What’s next?

Whilst the news may sound negative, it seems as if the former champion is determined to get back to a place of relevancy in his pro wrestling career.

Given the nature of the injury, it may take a bit more time than he had originally anticipated, but it seems like Impact Wrestling will always be leaving the door open for him in terms of a return.

Author’s take

DJZ aka Zema Ion has worked hard to get better in the last few years, and that alone has earned him a great deal of respect. Whilst he’s set to step back into the ring imminently, he may be better off taking some time to deal with his supposed PTSD issues.

Get well soon, Zema.