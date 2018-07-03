Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
In Images: RAW (2nd July, 2018) - Best images from this week's RAW

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
686   //    03 Jul 2018, 15:37 IST

Kevin Owens was thrown into a portable toilet by Braun Strowman!
This week's RAW, which is the penultimate one before WWE's next PPV, Extreme Rules, was a chaotic one! We had matches for the PPV confirmed, some exciting action, as well as Kevin Owens put into a portable potty by The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Roman Reigns attacked by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre!

Roman Re
Roman Reigns came out to the ring and got on the mic...
... befor
... before he was interrupted by the duo of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler
They
They attacked The Big Dog
... who was
... who was saved by his Shield partner, Seth Rollins
