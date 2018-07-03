In Images: RAW (2nd July, 2018) - Best images from this week's RAW

Kevin Owens was thrown into a portable toilet by Braun Strowman!

This week's RAW, which is the penultimate one before WWE's next PPV, Extreme Rules, was a chaotic one! We had matches for the PPV confirmed, some exciting action, as well as Kevin Owens put into a portable potty by The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman!

Roman Reigns attacked by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre!

Roman Reigns came out to the ring and got on the mic...

... before he was interrupted by the duo of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

They attacked The Big Dog

... who was saved by his Shield partner, Seth Rollins