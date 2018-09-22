Indie News: Kenny Omega appearing in a huge wrestling event in New York City

Kenny Omega to appear in New York!

What's the story?

The 10th of November is set to see one of the biggest stars in the world right now, Kenny Omega, appear at a wrestling event in New York, called 'The Big Event'. His appearance there was announced by Highspots.com.

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega is, without doubt, one of the best stars in the world, in fact, earlier this year, he was named as PWI's Number One Wrestler. He has been a mainstay of NJPW, and while there, he has wrestled in numerous matches one after the other, where he made sure to wrestle at a level higher than what is considered normal. His feud and repeated matches with Okada were some of the most widely acclaimed matches with critics from all over the world heaping praise on him.

One of the major things that has been noticeable about Kenny Omega of late, is the fact that he refused to be a part of WWE, despite numerous alleged approaches by the company to sign him on to their roster. Together with the Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi, and Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega has proved that there is an option outside WWE for those wrestlers who are willing to work hard enough.

The heart of the matter

Kenny Omega was already scheduled to appear at Poughkeepsie, New York, for a North East Wrestling show on the 9th of November, where he is set to take on Rey Fenix.

Now, Highspots.com has revealed that Omega is also booked to appear at The Big Event, on the 10th of November, 2018. The appearance is one of Omega's only appearances in America, as the wrestler has been known to wrestle more in Japan. Nowadays, however, his American wrestling appearances have been increasing in number.

We are coming to the Big Event in NY on November 10th and we're bringing the biggest star in wrestling @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/i3XhDBtXDw — Highspots.com (@Highspots) September 19, 2018

The card also advertises the appearance of Goldust, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, DDP and Rosemary among others.

What's next?

Kenny Omega's appearance is set to be in Queens, New York.

