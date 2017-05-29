Wrestling News: Indie wrestlers poke fun at Randy Orton during Wrestle Circus match

What’s the story?

Reacting to Randy Orton’s scathing critique on indie wrestling, independent wrestlers took a dig at the former WWE champion yet again. This time, at an indie show called "The Wrestle Circus" in Austin, Texas, last night. During the show, three wrestlers got on the top ropes and delivered RKOs to their opponents before mimicking Orton’s pose.

You can see the video below.

The background

Orton retweeted a post earlier this month, from retired wrestler Rip Rogers which criticized the indie wrestling scene. Former WWE wrestler Bubba Ray Dudley then seemingly referred to Orton's post, to which The Viper retweeted and called Dudley an "old outta shape vet.”

The tweet by Orton was a direct response to Dudley’s tweet insinuating that Dudley was not only “old” and “out of shape”, but was merely falling and not actually diving onto his opponents.

Lol there is a difference between a young hungry talent diving and an old outta shape 'vet' .......falling https://t.co/RE81C5sm3z — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2017

Following that, Orton even made an extremely sarcastic apology which irked independent wrestlers all across the globe.

The heart of the matter

The main event of Wrestle Circus saw Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix & Juventud Guerrera take on the trio of Shane Strickland, Sammy Guevara & Mr. 450. During the bout, Guevara tried to stop 450 and Strickland from completing a simultaneous jump from the top turnbuckles while imitating that Orton is on Twitter.

In response to this, all three of them jumped down from the turnbuckle and gave their adversaries an RKO before impersonating Orton’s pose to further mock him.

What’s next

Randy Orton will be competing in a rematch against current WWE champion Jinder Mahal at the Money In The Bank PPV. It will be held on June 18th in Orton’s hometown, St. Louis, Missouri.

Author’s take

A lot has been made in recent years of Orton growing up. Instead of making an effort to mend relation with fans and other wrestlers, he doubled on the insults, while flaunting the amount of money WWE makes in comparison with independent brands. Thus, what we witnessed at the Wrestle Circus was pretty much expected to be coming. Orton is a professional athlete who is idolized by millions and it’s his responsibility to set a better example for his fans.