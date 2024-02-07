Injured former WWE champion to compete at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential sign

WrestleMania 40 may just be one of the most unpredictable WWE Premium Live Events in the company's history. Fans are scratching their heads as to who would main event The Show of Shows this year. Will it be the The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match-up? Or will Cody Rhodes finally finish the story?

Let’s talk about the match that has been confirmed for WrestleMania XL. Bayley vs. IYO SKY will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in April 2024. The two stars embarked on a collision course after The Role Model revealed she had known the intentions of the rest of Damage CTRL members all along. With that being said, what if a former WWE champion gets inserted into the mix?

The person in question is none other than Dakota Kai. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is continuing to tease her in-ring comeback on social media. She recently posted a video of her presumably doing a rehearsal of some kind in her ring gear. Who knows, we may see her enter the WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 40 as the Special Guest Referee.

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Dakota Kai was not a part of the Damage CTRL-Bayley segment that went down last Friday on SmackDown. The segment saw The Role Model finally expose her teammates for trying to get rid of her. After taking care of IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors with a lead pipe, Bayley told SKY she would see her at WrestleMania 40.

How Triple H might book Dakota Kai in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40?

Dakota Kai may show up on SmackDown this Friday. With all the tension surrounding Bayley and Damage CTRL, Kai might be forced to choose sides. She could possibly start by trying to get the two sides to remove their hostility and take the WrestleMania 40 match-up in the spirit of competition.

The two parties, however, might not budge from their stance, causing the former Women's Tag Team Champion to declare herself as the Special Guest Referee for the match. At WrestleMania 40, when Bayley is about to win the title, Dakota costs her the moment, revealing herself as the true mastermind behind it all.

Fans might have to wait till SmackDown this Friday to find out what Triple H has in store for the Damage CTRL storyline.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE