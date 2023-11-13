Injured WWE star to finally return after "good news" last week? Checking the chances

Over the last few months, WWE has lost plenty of talent due to injuries. While the promotion still has many of its stars intact, getting the injured ones back would surely boost the morale of the roster. This is now a massive possibility, as it seems a superstar is close to making his return.

The superstar in question is Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men has been absent from action for the last six months due to an injury he sustained. He last competed in May and teamed up with Ricochet to defeat the Alpha Academy. After this match, he had to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae.

Since then, Strowman has been absent from WWE. However, it seems as if the giant will soon make his return. On his Instagram last week, Strowman shared a story in which he gave an update about his injury. The WWE Superstar mentioned that he received great news from the doctor, to the delight of many fans.

This news is also exciting for WWE as they can use Braun Strowman in various ongoing angles. Given his performance inside the ring, Strowman is a valuable asset to the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see how the big man is booked when he makes his return to the squared circle.

Ricochet shared an update about WWE Superstar Braun Strowman's injury

Before Braun Strowman was injured, he was in a tag team with Ricochet. The duo achieved plenty of success as the WWE Universe loved their chemistry, and they also had different skills, which made them a team to fear. However, since Braun's injury, fans have surely been missing the team.

During a recent conversation, Ricochet gave an update about Strowman's injury. The RAW Superstar said that his partner was doing well and couldn't wait to make his return. He also added his ambitions of winning the Tag Team Championship with Strowman. Ricochet said:

"He’s doing great, he needed a little surgery, but he’s doing great. He’s recuperating, he’s doing fine. I know he’s ready to get back, I can only imagine he’s ready to get back. I miss my tag partner. I think we had something good going. I think the fans were getting into it pretty good. Obviously, I want to be tag team champion and who better to have on your side than the biggest man on the roster? I can’t wait him to get back. He’s doing great."

When Braun Strowman makes his WWE return, many fans would like to see him team up with Ricochet. It would be interesting to see the duo finish something they started and claim the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The development of Strowman's recovery will be worth following in the coming weeks.

