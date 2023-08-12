Injured WWE star to take on managerial role? Exploring the possibility!

Damage CTRL has been one of WWE's most dominant factions since first forming at SummerSlam last year. They have been a major force ever since. Bayley leads the group and also features Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Unfortunately, Kai suffered a serious leg injury earlier this year and has been absent from television ever since. Surprisingly, she appeared at SummerSlam in Detroit to celebrate alongside The Genius of the Sky and The Role Model.

Dakota Kai once again appeared on WWE television on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She appeared alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates, briefly grabbing the microphone and hyping them up. She notably did not get physical, however.

While many fans are happy to see Dakota, she is still not cleared to compete. She confirmed such during the SummerSlam post-show press conference. Kai even hinted that she may not be back in action until sometime in 2024.

Kai watching Bayley and IYO SKY lay out the competition could be a sign that she'll move into a managerial role until she can return to action in 2024. This would keep her on television and continue to develop both on the mic and as a character while allowing her to heal at a reasonable pace.

IYO SKY won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam

IYO SKY has had a big week, and it properly kicked off at SummerSlam last Saturday. Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to win championship gold, but all three competitors were in for a rude awakening.

The Genius of the Sky's music began playing, and IYO and Bayley rushed to ringside. Bayley smashed Charlotte and Asuka with SKY's briefcase. They then laid out Belair, which allowed IYO to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on the spot.

In seconds, the talented Japanese star won her first major singles title on the main roster. Bayley and even the injured Dakota Kai celebrated with SKY. Fans cheered the move, even if it was ultimately a bit underhanded.

With this victory, IYO SKY is now a five-time champion in World Wrestling Entertainment. She once held the NXT Women's Championship and later captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside RAW's Zoey Stark.

The new WWE Women's Champion held tag team gold on the main roster. She and Dakota are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Three of her five title reigns in the promotion have occurred within the past year. Needless to say, The Genius of the Sky is tremendously successful.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee