Is 35-year-old SmackDown star playing mind games on Bayley? Potential swerve explored

On SmackDown's latest edition, Bayley spoke about how she always wanted the best for Damage CTRL. However, that's when she was interrupted by Dakota Kai, who wasn't present when Bayley launched an attack on IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors last week.

In her promo, Kai mentioned she always believed in Bayley. However, the SmackDown star was soon interrupted by IYO, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. After making their way to the ring, the trio attempted to have a go at Bayley. Initially, it seemed like Kai was fleeing the scene.

However, Dakota Kai returned with a chair. When it seemed like she would hit Bayley, Kai attacked SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. While Kai has lent her support to Bayley, her hesitance after helping the former SmackDown Women's Champion is questionable.

It also seemed like she would hit Bayley with the chair at one point. Hence, there is a chance that the 35-year-old is playing mind games on Bayley. While she hasn't done the same before, it could all be a plan for the stable. It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming weeks on SmackDown.

8-time WWE champion says SmackDown star Bayley deserves respect on her name

On Thursday, WWE hosted the WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference. This event witnessed The Rock turn heel after Cody Rhodes replaced him as Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 40. The event also saw Becky Lynch tease a match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

However, the one person who was missing from the press conference was Bayley. Despite having a confirmed title match for the Premium Live Event, the SmackDown star wasn't mentioned once. CM Punk, who was part of the broadcast panel for the press conference, addressed this on his Instagram story.

"I just feel the need to, as a broadcast journalist, express the fact that I really wanted to talk about Bayley and how she won the Royal Rumble for the women, and she wasn't represented on the poster. It felt like she needed a presence there. I got caught up talking about The Rock and Reigns and Cody and Seth and all that, but very much in the main event mix is Bayley. She won the Rumble, don't forget it, put some respect on her name," wrote Punk.

Since turning face, Bayley has received plenty of love from the crowd. Hence, when she faces IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40, fans will expect her to win the Women's Championship.

