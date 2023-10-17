Is 38-year-old wrestler the new Matt Riddle in WWE? Analyzing recent actions that ascertain it 

Matt Riddle was one of the people that WWE released last month. The former superstar openly shared that he smoked cannabis, which the Stamford-based promotion has also used for his merchandise. Interestingly, a current star might be undergoing a similar path.

The star in question, potentially about being the new Matt Riddle, is Jey Uso. Fans noted that Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes were intoxicated during the Fastlane Premium Live Event by their actions and silly antics. The duo also said they celebrated early on Cody's bus after they won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

On this week's WWE RAW, Jey also suggested that he has something "to calm down" Sami Zayn. This action is quite similar to Riddle's actions and quirks, but the Stamford-based promotion may not want to use this as his actual character.

With Jey now reigniting his feud with Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline in general, his character should be less laid back and more focused and serious. His real-life issues may also land him in hot waters with the fans with such a character as well.

Matt Riddle was fired by the Stamford-based promotion shortly after he accused a cop of s*xual harassment at the JFK Airport. However, a report emerged that he was intoxicated and tried to use his status as a superstar to land in less trouble.

Which superstar was Matt Riddle supposed to side with before his WWE departure?

Matt had a notable pairing with Randy Orton

Matt had a notable tag team partnership with Randy Orton before the latter was sidelined with an injury. Just as Riddle was making new friends, he was released by WWE.

As per WrestleVotes, Matt had significant plans of partnering with Drew McIntyre before the former's departure. There was even merchandise planned for the supposed duo and a team name.

"Prior to his departure from the company, I’m told there were significant plans for a Matt Riddle / Drew McIntyre tag team. So much so, various merchandise items were designed with the team name……. 'McRiddle.' This is not a joke."

What is Matt Riddle up to now?

Many former WWE stars jumped ship to different wrestling companies after they were released or departed. However, the former United States Champion has other plans. Riddle may launch his cannabis strain soon called "Riddle OG."

It will be interesting to see if Matt will return to the wrestling ring soon or journey into a different career.