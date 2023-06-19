Is 38-year-old WWE star secretly pulling strings to make Roman Reigns' life miserable?

Jey Uso finally turned on Roman Reigns this past Friday on WWE SmackDown. The former Right-Hand Man superkicked his way out of The Bloodline. Interestingly, Jey shared a moment with Sami Zayn while he was on his way to the ring for the career-altering segment. The former Honorary Uce also reacted to Jey’s tweet after the shocking turn of events.

Sami Zayn’s recent Twitter hints at his attempt in trying to make Roman Reigns’ life miserable. The 38-year-old star has been reaching out to Jey ever since he himself got kicked out of The Bloodline at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Their latest interaction on WWE SmackDown didn’t see any verbal exchange, but it did lead to the ultimate betrayal fans witnessed in the main event.

Check out Sami’s latest tweet below:

For those who didn’t watch the show, Jey Uso joined Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa inside the ring. Roman told his cousin he put him in the main event position. The Tribal Chief also tried to turn Jey against his own brother Jimmy, who showed up to talk some sense into his twin once again. Paul Heyman told Jey that Jimmy never wanted him to be Roman’s right-hand man.

An irate Jey cut a promo on his brother and told him he got the main event spot because of their cousin. He said Jimmy was out of The Bloodline before adding, "I'm out too," and taking out the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion with a superkick. The rest was history.

Roman Reigns’ match officially announced for Money in the Bank

WWE announced after the segment that Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos at Money in the Bank. The promotion is hyping up the match for the July 1 Premium Live Event as a civil war between The Bloodline.

Triple H has already booked a couple of matches for the big event. More matches are expected to be announced on RAW and SmackDown this week. Speaking of RAW, tonight’s edition of the red brand will feature a women’s ladder match qualifier between Raquel Rodriguez and Trish Stratus.

It remains to be seen which of the two women will advance to Money in the Bank in London.

