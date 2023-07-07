Is 7-time WWE World Champion preparing to come out of retirement after 40 months at SummerSlam? What you've missed

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is going to be a highly anticipated show, especially after an intensified Money in the Bank 2023. The Biggest Party of the Summer will feature top superstars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes. However, recently a photo surfaced on the internet that has sparked rumors of a potential return by a legendary seven-time World Champion.

The retired superstar in question is The Undertaker. The Deadman announced his in-ring retirement back in Survivor Series 2020. He also delivered an emotional speech about his retirement during the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2022. However, a recent Instagram story posted by Elias has ignited speculation about The Phenom's return.

Elias hasn't had a single match on television in the last three months. The last time he competed was on RAW after WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Omos. Amidst his mysterious absence from the company, Elias posted a photo on his Instagram showing him training in the gym with The Undertaker.

Elias' story from Instagram.

While The Deadman may be hitting the gym to maintain his fitness and overall well-being, it is understandable that fans may speculate about The Undertaker's return based on his gym training. However, since announcing his retirement, The Deadman has been hosting his own "One Deadman Show" before almost every WWE PLE. It is also highly likely that The Deadman will again host his show before the Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit, Michigan.

Rumored matches for SummerSlam 2023

There are already several rumored matches for SummerSlam 2023. According to reports, Roman Reigns is expected to go head-to-head with Jey Uso in a highly anticipated singles match. Additionally, the return of Brock Lesnar on a recent episode of RAW has sparked speculation of a potential trilogy match with Cody Rhodes at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Another exciting return is that of Drew McIntyre, who made a memorable comeback at MITB 2023 by attacking Gunther. He also intervened against Imperium by saving Matt Riddle on WWE RAW. This suggested a possible Intercontinental Championship match between McIntyre and Gunther at SummerSlam.

Summerslam 2023 will be held on August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Furthermore, Logan Paul and Ricochet are set to have a face-to-face confrontation on an upcoming edition of RAW. According to reports, this segment will confirm their upcoming showdown at the event.

In addition to these matches, Seth Rollins continues his ongoing rivalry with The Judgment Day, indicating that he will likely defend his title at SummerSlam 2023.

However, it is important to note that these are just pure speculations as of now and nothing has been officially announced by the company as yet.

