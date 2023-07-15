Is another Anoa'i family member secretly conspiring in Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso feud? Piecing together the clues 

Last week on SmackDown, the feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was the highlight of the show. In what was supposed to be a trial on The Tribal Chief, Reigns and Sikoa launched an attack on The Usos, which led to Jey Uso being stretchered into an ambulance.

While Jey Uso did get revenge later that night by attacking Solo Sikoa, it was not enough. The beating his brother received would certainly be on his mind. To make it worse, this week on SmackDown, Paul Heyman further rubbed salt on Jey's wounds. The Wiseman said that what happened to Jimmy was his brother's fault.

During the promo, Heyman also said one thing which could mean that another Anoa'i member is involved in the feud. During the segment, Heyman told Jey that his father would not forgive him. This could mean that Heyman is possibly in touch with Rikishi about all developments regarding The Bloodline.

Despite this being speculative, it aligns well with the fact that Rikishi is strongly rumored to make a return and be involved in this segment. If this happens, it seems as if the WWE legend will be joining Roman Reigns. While nothing is concrete yet, it will be interesting to see how this story unfolds.

Rikishi commented on returning to fix the Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso feud

Since The Bloodline story first made its appearance in July 2021, it was evident that this storyline will see the return of some big members of the Anoa'i family. However, it was not clear when would they return. After all, everything was going perfectly for The Bloodline until some time ago.

After the tension within the faction increased and The Usos walked out of The Bloodline, rumors of several Anoa'i family members returning did the rounds on social media. However, among all members, the return of Rikishi is what made the headlines.

Father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa, adding Rikishi in The Bloodline storyline would make a lot of sense. To confirm his return, Senior Editor Bill Apter from Sportskeeda asked Rikishi if he would return to fix the feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Speaking a few words, Rikishi answered:

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]. I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

Even though Rikishi did not give a lot away, it seems as if the 57-year-old hinted towards a possible return. If Rikishi makes a comeback to WWE, it will be interesting to see how the feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso continues leading up to SummerSlam and beyond.