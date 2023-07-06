Is Asuka set to lose her title at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring potential reason for loss

WWE Women's Champion Asuka is currently part of an interesting rivalry on Friday Night SmackDown. Since beating Bianca Belair at Night of Champions 2023, The Empress of Tomorrow's title has been under threat. Not only is The EST looking to get her title back, but Charlotte Flair, too, wishes to be a champion.

In fact, in her quest to win the WWE Women's Championship, The Queen faced Asuka for the title on the June 30th episode of SmackDown. However, interference by Belair led to the Japanese wrestler retaining her title. But, considering how things are going, it won't be a surprise to see the trio compete in a triple-threat match at SummerSlam.

If that happens, there is a chance that Asuka could lose her title, but not to Flair or Belair. While the 41-year-old might retain her title in the triple threat match, a potential cash-in by Money in the Bank winner IYO SKY could spoil things for The Empress of Tomorrow at SummerSlam.

If this cash-in happens, it would also make sense in the long run. Given that both stars are Japanese, a rivalry between them could act as a potential passing of the torch. Even though Asuka is the current champion, she is 41 years old, and WWE will want to look at a future beyond her.

While there could be an argument that SKY is young, that does not mean she isn't ready. After all, at Money in the Bank, she proved her worth by not only hanging in with some top-notch competition but by beating them to win the coveted MITB briefcase.

Ahead of a potential bout with Asuka, IYO SKY achieves major milestone

Along with winning championships, creating historic milestones is also of utmost importance in WWE. After the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, IYO SKY too achieved a major milestone in the company.

Not even a week after winning the briefcase, SKY has become the second longest Women's Money in the Bank contract holder. Ahead of the Japanese on this list is Carmella, who held the briefcase for a record 287 days, after which she experienced a successful cash-in.

This record is indeed amazing and only goes on to show how quickly the women in WWE have cashed in their opportunity to win a major title. In achieving this milestone, The Genius of the Sky surpassed Asuka and Damage CTRL partner Bayley.

1) Carmella

2) Iyo Sky*

3) Nikki A.S.H

4) Asuka

5) Alexa Bliss (same night cash-in)

6) Liv Morgan (same night cash-in)

7) Bayley (same night cash-in)



Iyo becomes the second longest at 2 days.



The longest WWE Women's #MITB contract holders since it's inception:

1) Carmella
2) Iyo Sky*
3) Nikki A.S.H
4) Asuka
5) Alexa Bliss (same night cash-in)
6) Liv Morgan (same night cash-in)
7) Bayley (same night cash-in)

Iyo becomes the second longest at 2 days.

Now, it will be interesting to see when IYO SKY chooses to cash in her MITB contract.

Considering her in-ring abilities and overall appearance on television, it seems as if SKY is ready to be under the spotlight. It will be interesting to see how her story unfolds.

