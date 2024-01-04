Is Becky Lynch injured? Potential update after getting busted open on WWE RAW Day 1

Becky Lynch wrestled Nia Jax on Day 1 edition of WWE RAW and was busted open. Her fans may wonder if she is alright or suffered an injury during the bout. We've got you covered if you're concerned.

On WWE RAW Day 1, Becky Lynch finally battled Nia Jax in a singles competition in an attempt to take revenge for Nia breaking her face back in 2018. However, history repeated itself as she was busted open during the encounter, thus raising concerns. She lost the match, and the storyline will seemingly continue.

While The Man could've been seriously injured, that's fortunately not the case. According to a report from Fightful Select, Lynch was "busted open legitimately but was fine and in good spirits backstage."

This is good news, as the last time Lynch bled due to Nia Jax, she suffered a legitimate injury and was out for a considerable period.

Moving forward, the storyline may incorporate the unfortunate accident and may lead to a furious comeback from the beloved babyface.

How could Becky Lynch react to the loss at WWE RAW Day 1?

After a devastating loss at WWE RAW Day 1, an effective comeback from Becky Lynch will happen soon. If she's not taking a brief hiatus from the company, she may return as soon as next week to continue her heated rivalry with Nia Jax.

Another path for her may be returning to NXT, where she was the Women's Champion for a few months in 2023. She may feud with a top heel until Royal Rumble and then begin her Road to WrestleMania.

Speaking of the Royal Rumble, the best way to book Becky's return may be during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. In an ideal scenario, she may enter the battle and eliminate Nia Jax to complete her revenge.

She could then win the Rumble and challenge Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

