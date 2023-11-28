Is Becky Lynch retiring from WWE soon? Analyzing her recent comments

Becky Lynch walked out of WWE Survivor Series WarGame as part of the winning team. She took down Damage CTRL alongside Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair, and fans couldn’t get enough of the thrilling encounter.

Following the Premium Live Event, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair appeared for the press conference. During that, a member from the conference indicated that The Man might be nearing the end of her career. To this, both The Queen and The Man voiced their surprise while Lynch claimed, “I mean, I am close.”

While some fans shared their concern, it seems The Man was joking with the reporter. It’s possible she’s nearing the end of her WWE contract or full-time schedule. However, it does not seem possible that the Irish pro wrestler is nearing the end of her wrestling career.

The Man is at the peak of her popularity. She has been making strides in the women’s division and is focused on pushing herself further.

In fact, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch coming together for WarGames gave WWE Universe the hope that the duo would finally work together again for future storylines.

Becky Lynch’s former rival shared her appreciation for The Man

Becky Lynch has made herself into a superstar who can comfortably work with a pro wrestler of any generation. She has achieved several accolades in WWE and is the sixth Women’s Grand Slam Champion.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya shared her token of appreciation for The Man.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work."

The WWE Universe has yet to witness much more of The Man. It’s only a matter of time before she delivers another blockbuster match against her rivals.