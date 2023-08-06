Is Bianca Belair's knee injury at SummerSlam 2023 real? Find out the truth 

Asuke defended the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2023. Towards the end of the match, fans grew concerned when medics appeared to aid The EST of WWE after seemingly injuring her knee. Fortunately, this may only be for storyline purposes.

On SummerSlam 2023, Charlotte was on the turnbuckle when she launched Bianca Belair out of the ring. Cameras panned to the latter clutching her knee while referees and medical personnel tended to her. The action continued inside the ring between Flair and Asuka while the 34-year-old was assisted backstage. However, she returned to join the action seconds later and finished the SummerSlam match.

Bianca Belair is not actually injured during her SummerSlam 2023 WWE Women's Championship bout. As mentioned above, she returned to action and even performed a splash on Charlotte. Also, the commentators continuously talked about the injury, which probably won't happen if it was legit.

Bianca defeated Asuka and Charlotte to win the match, but the victory was not totally hers.

Was Bianca Belair victorious at SummerSlam 2023?

An unlikely Women's Champion was crowned at SummerSlam 2023

Despite the "injury," The EST of WWE persevered and took on Charlotte and Asuka. Belair eventually got the pinfall victory at the end of the match, but Iyo Sky immediately spoiled it.

After Bianca Belair was awarded the Women's Championship and was recovering, Iyo Sky and Bayley rushed to the ring. They took out Asuka and Charlotte on the way to make sure nobody would get in the way. Ms. Money in the Bank 2023 targeted the injured knee Belair before officially cashing in.

The Damage CTRL member received a quick victory after performing a moonsault. To celebrate the significant win, she was joined by The Role Model and absent WWE star Dakota Kai. From the looks of it, Belair's injured angle also aided Sky's victory tonight at SummerSlam 2023.

Why did former WWE personality advise against Iyo Sky cashing in at SummerSlam?

While many fans were excited about the Damage CTRL member cashing in after the triple-threat match, Dutch Mantell had other thoughts about when this would happen.

According to the former WWE manager, Iyo should not cash in her contract immediately and take her time to intrigue fans further. Dutch Mantell also suggested giving it a week before doing so.

What will happen to Bianca Belair after her impressive performance at WWE SummerSlam 2023 remains to be seen.

