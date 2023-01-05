Is the Bullet Club eyeing Sasha Banks?

Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) recently made her debut at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event and immediately put herself in the title picture. It looks like she also caught the attention of Jay White.

Bullet Club is one of the most well-known stables outside of WWE and in wrestling in general. Some of its former members who are now in the Stamford-based promotion are The OC, Finn Balor, and Cody Rhodes. However, the current leader of BC had previously welcomed another former superstar to the group.

In an interview with Fightful, Jay White was asked if the Bullet Club would be interested in having Sasha Banks in the group. The leader of the iconic stable stated that the former RAW Women's Champion would be a great fit with BC.

"I think she would make a great Bullet Club member, hence why I said I would say hello."

Sasha Banks made her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Moné after KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane in WWE) retained the IWGP Women's Championship in a match against Tam Nakano. Meanwhile, Jay White didn't have the best time during the event as he was defeated by Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Jay White on his initial thoughts on Sasha Banks' possible arrival at NJPW

The CEO's rumored arrival at New Japan Pro Wrestling was not the most well-kept secret. Reports about her arrival began last month, but her debut was still surely one that fans won't forget.

During the same interview, Jay White also expressed his thoughts on the former Sasha Banks' possible appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He complimented Moné and stated that although they haven’t officially met, he will greet her openly.

"She’s great. Big star. That would be another big thing that happened then, I guess. Everyone is wanting to come over and return to Wrestle Kingdom led by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, huh? You got Kenny [Omega] finally returning, maybe Sasha Banks, KAIRI coming back as well. I guess that would be cool."

Both stars are scheduled to have exciting matches ahead of them. Mercedes is set to face KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at Battle in the Valley in February. Meanwhile, Jay White is set to compete in a Loser Leaves Japan match against former stablemate Hikuleo on NJPW's New Year's Dash.

Poll : 0 votes