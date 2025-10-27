Is Chris Jericho returning to WWE? What we know after potential tease

There are rumors that Chris Jericho can soon return to WWE. The company recently uploaded a cryptic video on its social media handle of a superstar walking in boots. Many fans on social media have speculated that the person in the video was Chris Jericho.

So, is it Jericho? The answer is no. The superstar walking in boots wasn't Jericho, and it was probably either Gunther or Santos Escobar. Jericho might have been absent from AEW episodes of late, but he is very much part of the organization.

The Y2J superstar has been part of AEW since 2018 and has established a name for himself within the organization. However, he has been absent from the programming for the past few months, which has fueled speculation about his exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

His contract is expected to expire by the end of 2025. It's only when his contract with the AEW expires that the Y2J star can script his comeback within the Stamford-based promotion once again.

Most probably, the King of the World can make his comeback either at the Royal Rumble next year, or if not at the Rumble, then certainly at WrestleMania 42. Jericho is rumored to be making a comeback for a final run in WWE and then subsequent induction into the Hall of Fame. He achieved strides in World Wrestling Entertainment after making his debut in 1999. He shot to fame with his impressive in-ring skills and his ability to connect with the fans on the mic.

However, he developed differences with former Chairman Vince McMahon in 2017, and thereafter, he decided not to renew his contract. In 2018, he left the company and made a switch to AEW. And now, six years later, The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla could make a comeback at the promotion where he spent a large part of his wrestling career.

What has Chris Jericho said about his WWE return?

Jericho recently dropped subtle hints that he could be making a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. During a conversation on the Daily Mail, he said that he is currently with AEW, but doesn't know what the future holds.

“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens," he said.

It remains to be seen if the former Undisputed Champion will mark his return for one final run.

