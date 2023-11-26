Is CM Punk an official member of the WWE roster again? Analyzing finds so far!

CM Punk is officially back in WWE. The Second City Saint made his epic comeback following the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The fans might be wondering if Punk’s appearance was a one-off or if he is back full-time on the main roster.

PWInsider has reported on Punk’s latest deal with WWE. It seems The Straight Edge Superstar will be part of the roster for years to come, as he has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Sean Ross Sap of Fightful and Fightful Select provided an update on Punk’s WWE return in a new report. The reporter revealed the former WWE Champion had an hour-long conversation with Triple H just a week prior to Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

It was also reported that WWE staff and creative had no idea Punk was coming back to the company. The 45-year-old star walked straight through the back after he arrived at the Allstate Arena in Chicago for the premium live event.

What did Triple H say about CM Punk’s WWE return?

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared at the post-Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Press Conference. The Game provided the numbers the massive premium live event in Chicago delivered. He also talked about the returns of R-Truth, Randy Orton, and, above all, CM Punk.

“Everybody grows, everybody changes, and I’m a different person. He [CM Punk]’s a different person, this is a different company and we’re all of the same even starting ground. So what’s next for CM Punk? That will be interesting, won’t it?" Triple H said. [H/T WrestleZone]

He went on:

"I am interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it will be talked about, it will be exciting and it will be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe, no matter what it is. I’m thrilled, we’re all thrilled, to have him back here. It’s cliche to say, but [we’re excited] to have him back home in WWE. It’s where he belongs.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Watch the full post-Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Press Conference below:

Fans can check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's full Survivor Series WarGames 2023 coverage here.

What did you make of Triple H's statement about CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here