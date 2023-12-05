Is CM Punk responsible for WWE star's dilemma and cryptic behavior on RAW? Exploring the likelihood

WWE star Drew McIntyre has been acting quite differently. He has been getting progressively moodier over the past few months, constantly complaining about things not going his way. This week, however, its intensity reached new heights.

McIntyre brutalized Sami Zayn in their match. He first took advantage of Sami's injured leg, stooping to a level The Scottish Psychopath doesn't typically go. Drew then attacked Seth Rollins and Jey Uso to close the show.

There are many possible reasons for Drew's behavior in WWE, but there did seem to be a tonal shift on RAW this week. There's a chance that it was caused by former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. More specifically, the two may actually be in cahoots.

The Straight Edge Superstar returned to WWE last week. While Drew was seemingly upset over Punk's return, even possibly taking a shot at him on RAW, there's a chance something different is going on. Punk may have gotten to Drew and is behind this shift in tone.

McIntyre notably said repeatedly throughout the night that "the truth will set you free." This holier-than-thou attitude is very much reminiscent to the messiah-complex Punk often has had throughout his career. Drew taking out Seth Rollins, one of Punk's biggest critics, is also very interesting.

There's certainly a chance that the opposite is true too. Punk's arrival and acceptance by the WWE Universe could be what made Drew snap. For now, however, how the two will interact remains to be seen.

CM Punk's next two WWE appearances have been confirmed

While it remains to be seen whether or not CM Punk truly has an effect on Drew McIntyre, positively or negatively, The Straight Edge Superstar's influence is going to grow. He is set to make two more massive appearances in the coming week.

His next on-screen appearance will come during WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week. The show is a special Tribute To The Troops edition, and there's little doubt that Nick Aldis will hope to make the night memorable by signing Punk to a contract.

Beyond that, Punk will also appear on Monday Night RAW next week. Adam Pearce has already made it clear that he intends to sign the former World Heavyweight Champion exclusively to the red brand.

Either by Friday if Aldis has his way or Monday if Pearce has his, fans will likely know where to expect The Straight Edge Superstar moving forward.

