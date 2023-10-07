WWE is currently in a red-hot state as rumors are swirling of CM Punk's potential return to the sports entertainment giant. The news is keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter via Wrestle Ops, CM Punk's return may be on the horizon. Punk's AEW contract was terminated with cause, but he may still have some fuel left in his tank for a run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Needless to say, CM Punk has been wrapped up in controversies throughout his career. Therefore, he might look to cleanse his tarnished reputation, which could only be possible by returning to the wrestling juggernaut.

He may want to make a comeback to WWE because he would like to have one final run in the company where he became a star and rose to prominence. The Straight Edge Superstar would like to have a proper send-off before wrapping up his pro wrestling career.

However, there has not been any report of any deal happening between Punk and WWE. Nonetheless, the return of The Second City Saint to the Stamford-based promotion looks to be inevitable. It might only be a matter of time before we hear Cult of Personality hit the arena.

Expand Tweet

Possible timeline of CM Punk's potential return

There are no conclusive reports about CM Punk's potential WWE return, as Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the parties haven't come to any deal as of now. However, the former WWE star is reportedly interested in signing with the company and is currently in talks.

One of the places fans expect him to make his iconic return is WWE's upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series. The show will emanate from Punk's own hometown of Chicago, which seemingly makes it the perfect place for his potential return.

Chicago's Allstate Arena will surely go berserk if The Second City Saint makes his triumphant homecoming at the November spectacle. However, with his return being hotly-anticipated, WWE could simply save it for a grander event.

Expand Tweet

Royal Rumble 2024 appears to be the perfect place for Punk to make his WWE return after ten long years.

Would you like to see the former WWE Champion return to the promotion? Sound off in the comments below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.