Is Cristiano Ronaldo joining WWE? Company's Vice President drops major tease!

WWE is a place where anything can happen. One might never expect it, but the company's Vice President recently teased Cristiano Ronaldo potentially joining the Titanland in the future.

Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest, if not the greatest soccer player to ever enter the field. Over the years, he has set countless records and continues to add to his accomplishments as he plays for the Al-Nassr Football Club.

During a recent match against Al-Hilal SFC, Cristiano Ronaldo received a yellow card after applying what appeared to be a wrestling headlock on the opposing player. The internet went wild, speculating that the Portuguese footballer could join WWE in the future.

To everyone's surprise, WWE's Vice President for MENA, Ali AlJehani, offered his thoughts on the situation, potentially teasing the soccer megastar's appearance at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

"WWE Night of Champions is right around the corner …" tweeted Ali AlJehani.

With prominent celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny, and Logan Paul recently appearing for the Stamford-based promotion, Cristiano Ronaldo's appearance for the company could be a realistic possibility. Nothing has been confirmed so far, but the recent incident has got the fans excited, to say the least.

Paul Heyman commented on Cristiano Ronaldo making a WWE gesture

Fans might know that CR7 represented his home country Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A few days after his team's exit from the tournament, Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman commented on a graphic made by Sportskeeda.

The graphic featured Cristiano Ronaldo raising his index finger in celebration, something similar to what The Bloodline does in WWE. Paul Heyman retweeted the graphic, speculating that the former Manchester United player acknowledges The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

While Ronaldo might not have intended to acknowledge Roman Reigns, it was great to see two of the biggest athletes in the world being featured in the same image. If fans are lucky enough, they could see their favorite soccer player inside the squared circle someday.

