Is current champion ripping off Triple H's WWE gimmick? A side by side comparison of the two! 

Ever since the WWE Attitude Era, Triple H reinforced himself as a notable name in the wrestling industry. He made his debut in 1992 in the International Wrestling Federation before signing with WCW for a year in 1994. Ultimately, he signed with WWE, where Hunter would create his legacy.

The Game continues to denote notable performances in his role with the WWE administration. He officially announced his in-ring retirement in March last year at the age of 52. His association with Shawn Michaels to form D-Generation X was a huge hit in the late 90s.

In AEW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has never been shy to mince words when calling out or namedropping WWE, Triple H, Cody Rhodes, or even Nick Khan in his many promos. The current world champion competed at AEW All In against Adam Cole, where he retained not only his title but also his friendship with Cole.

MJF made his way to the ring seated on a throne. This is not something new, as he has utilized such an entrance previously. However, some fans pointed out its similarity to that of Triple H's entrances when he would sit on a throne to showcase that he was The King of Kings. Additionally, both know how to entertain and control a crowd with a mic in hand with their cheeky oration skills.

It is not uncommon for stars in opposite promotions to take shots at each other now and then. At the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV in 2019, Cody Rhodes broke a throne with a sledgehammer, signifying that he was done with the Connecticut-based company for good. In this case, it seems that AEW and WWE have their own royalty on the throne.

Prior to the event, Friedman and Cole won the ROH Tag Team Championship during Zero Hour. This added to the pressure on the influence it would have on their main event match and the future of their friendship.

WWE is gearing up for two major events in September

RAW and SmackDown stars are preparing to put it all on the line at Payback on September 2. It will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The match card includes Rhea Ripley putting her Women's Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will finally get to feud in a steel cage and come to some conclusion in their rivalry.

Additionally, the company is also bracing for its event in India – Superstar Spectacle – slated to take place on September 8. While it is not a televised event, it has already garnered much traction around the globe, inclusive of a sold-out arena at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad.

Two matches have already been announced for the event - Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens facing Indus Sher and John Cena teaming up with Seth Rollins against Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther.

