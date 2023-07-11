WWE
  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • Is Drew McIntyre's WWE future still in doubt? Find out when he could leave

Is Drew McIntyre's WWE future still in doubt? Find out when he could leave

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Jul 11, 2023 06:46 IST
Drew McIntyre was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 39.
Drew McIntyre last wrestled on WWE TV at WrestleMania 39.

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE at Money in the Bank 2023 to confront Gunther. The crowd at The O2 Arena in London blew the roof off with a massive ovation when The Scotsman entered the arena, especially since McIntyre hadn't been seen since WrestleMania 39.

When he returned at Money in the Bank 2023, it seemed that all was great between WWE and Drew McIntyre. Previously, rumors claimed that The Scottish Warrior wasn’t on the same page as the promotion regarding his contract, and he hadn't signed a new one.

According to the latest reports, he still hasn't signed a new contract even though his current deal is supposed to expire sometime during early 2024. However, his current contract could extend until WrestleMania 40 with added time due to his injury.

The Scottish Warrior valiantly fought Gunther and Sheamus in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39 while battling an injury. His health issue was revealed once The Scotsman went off WWE TV after pulling off an instant classic of a match at The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre addressed his WWE return and future

Undoubtedly, the WWE Universe is quite excited about witnessing a singles match between McIntyre and Gunther. In addition, fans are awaiting the moment when The Scotsman finally challenges for the World Heavyweight Championship!

The Scottish Warrior addressed his WWE return and future during a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

"I just want to apologize for [sic] everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns. It’s not like me unless there’s a reason. Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is [sic] out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter. What matters is the present."
He's back in action!@DMcIntyreWWE teams up with @SuperKingofBros to face Imperium on #WWERaw! https://t.co/by52qQe2VS

Currently, The Scotsman is working with WWE's red brand. On the July 10 edition of WWE RAW, The Scotsman laid waste to Emperium's members alongside Matt Riddle while Gunther watched from ringside.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...