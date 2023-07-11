Is Drew McIntyre's WWE future still in doubt? Find out when he could leave

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE at Money in the Bank 2023 to confront Gunther. The crowd at The O2 Arena in London blew the roof off with a massive ovation when The Scotsman entered the arena, especially since McIntyre hadn't been seen since WrestleMania 39.

When he returned at Money in the Bank 2023, it seemed that all was great between WWE and Drew McIntyre. Previously, rumors claimed that The Scottish Warrior wasn’t on the same page as the promotion regarding his contract, and he hadn't signed a new one.

According to the latest reports, he still hasn't signed a new contract even though his current deal is supposed to expire sometime during early 2024. However, his current contract could extend until WrestleMania 40 with added time due to his injury.

The Scottish Warrior valiantly fought Gunther and Sheamus in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39 while battling an injury. His health issue was revealed once The Scotsman went off WWE TV after pulling off an instant classic of a match at The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre addressed his WWE return and future

Undoubtedly, the WWE Universe is quite excited about witnessing a singles match between McIntyre and Gunther. In addition, fans are awaiting the moment when The Scotsman finally challenges for the World Heavyweight Championship!

The Scottish Warrior addressed his WWE return and future during a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

"I just want to apologize for [sic] everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns. It’s not like me unless there’s a reason. Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is [sic] out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter. What matters is the present."

Currently, The Scotsman is working with WWE's red brand. On the July 10 edition of WWE RAW, The Scotsman laid waste to Emperium's members alongside Matt Riddle while Gunther watched from ringside.

