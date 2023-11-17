Is Drew McIntyre secretly setting up manipulative plot against Dominik Mysterio? Exploring massive diversion

Drew McIntyre's inclusion in The Judgment Day has strengthened the faction significantly. After all, McIntyre is one of the most prominent stars in WWE. Hence, having him onboard will give the heel faction a massive advantage at Survivor Series and all future events they are part of.

While this is certainly exciting for The Judgment Day, McIntyre's addition to the faction could also cause a massive problem. In recent times, WWE fans have witnessed Dominik Mysterio forge friendships with superstars outside Judgment Day. Dominik shares a good bond with both Logan Paul and Baron Corbin.

Hence, WWE could book an angle where Drew McIntyre poisons Rhea Ripley's mind against Dominik Mysterio. The 38-year-old could lead the Women's World Champion to believe Dominik is planning to betray Judgment Day by forming new bonds.

While the angle is speculative, it could lead to Dominik Mysterio's expulsion from the heel faction if it happens. The potential path would also see the start of a strong bond between Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion develops this story in the coming weeks.

WWE veteran suggests a possible storyline involving Drew McIntyre and a McMahon family member

At Fastlane 2023, WWE fans saw Declan McMahon, the son of Shane McMahon, in the audience. Since this appearance, several rumors about Declan joining WWE have been doing the rounds. While this news isn't official yet, a WWE veteran has suggested a storyline involving the McMahon family member and Drew McIntyre.

The veteran in question is Vince Russo. During his appearance on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said the promotion could book a storyline between Shane McMahon and the Scotsman and later involve Declan in the picture. Russo said:

"Put Shane in there by himself, if he can have one last match. Put him in there obviously with somebody that he knows well, and somebody that can protect him... Let the heel injure him, and that's where the son, whether he's watching ringside, and he goes in to protect his dad, you know something like that. Maybe, it's Drew McIntyre, if he is a heel." (From 4:49 onwards)

Even though Declan's WWE debut might not happen anytime soon, the angle suggested by Russo is a decent way of introducing the youngster to wrestling fans. It will be interesting to find out whether Declan actually joins the family business.

