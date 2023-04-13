Is Finn Balor okay? Details on rumored backstage concern at WWE RAW

Finn Balor caused some concern regarding his condition after his performance at WWE WrestleMania 39 against Edge inside Hell in a Cell. Despite the injury, The Prince performed on this week's episode of RAW, though it did cause some worry regarding his well-being.

According to Fightfult Select, The Judgment Day member caused some concern prior to his match against Rey Mysterio brand due to the former's injuries. Despite backstage worries, Finn Balor was okay and even won against the Hall of Famer after Dominik Mysterio interfered. Following the bout, the former NXT Champion even bragged about defeating the masked luchador despite having 14 staples on his head.

"I beat the ‘Hall of Famer’ reymysterio with 14 Staples STILL in my head! Tough SOB! #finn14staples"

Balor was cut open during his WrestleMania 39 match against The Rated-R Superstar. The Hall of Famer threw a ladder at The Demon, which left a huge gash on the former's head. The Hell in a Cell match had to be halted momentarily so that ringside physicians could examine the injury. They then had to numb the area with an injection and staple it shut. The match continued but it didn't take long for Edge to come out the victor.

Finn Balor sustained a different injury prior to WWE WrestleMania 39

Many fans were aware of the staples the former Universal Champion received during this year's Show of Shows. However, that wasn't the only medical issue he recently dealt with.

In an Instagram post, Finn Balor revealed that he suffered a grade 2 calf tear in March this year during an episode of SmackDown. Although the normal recovery time is 6-8 weeks, he managed to heal the injury days before this year's Show of Shows.

"On March 10th Ep of Smackdown I sustained a grade 2 calf tear. Normal recovery time is estimated at 6-8 weeks...With just 3 weeks & 2 days to Wrestlemania WWE medical team ‘threw the kitchen sink at it’ & with some careful planning, long days of rehab and a lot of swear words we made it back in time with a day or two spare!"

The 41-year-old is one of the most notable and well-known WWE Superstars today. His determination to entertain and perform for the crowd despite his injuries is just one of the reasons why a lot of fans and professionals admire the RAW star.

