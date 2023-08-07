Is Finn Balor unhappy with WWE SummerSlam outcome? Analyzing sign that points to it

Finn Balor could not win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023. The Prince's mannerisms after the title match indicated he was unhappy with the outcome, and a recent social media interaction may have confirmed the same.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor engaged in a hard-hitting battle for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on August 5. In the match's closing stages, Damian Priest appeared with his Money in the Bank briefcase, distracting the champion. The rest of The Judgment Day also joined Priest at ringside. Balor and The Archer of Infamy seemingly argued about the group's plans, allowing Rollins to secure the win.

The Judgment Day members have had their fair share of differences lately, and Balor's loss at The Biggest Party of the Summer could lead to the group's implosion. Following the show, Balor liked a tweet from JD McDonagh, suggesting that The Prince deserved better.

Interestingly, JD McDonagh is among the stars rumored to join The Judgment Day. He has also interacted with Balor on previous episodes of RAW.

Is Finn Balor mad at Damian Priest for winning the Money in the Bank contract?

Seth and Finn went to war at SummerSlam

As Mr. Money in the Bank, Priest has unsurprisingly crossed paths with Rollins multiple times in recent months. Meanwhile, Balor has also been eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship.

Finn Balor recently revealed that he doesn't have issues with Damian Priest winning the MITB contract. However, he was displeased with Priest pursuing the world title at the same time as him.

"I don't necessarily have an issue with Damian having Money in the Bank; I have an issue with Damian wanting to get to Seth before I get to Seth. I have a seven-year beef with Seth Rollins. Because Damian won the Money in the Bank briefcase a couple of months ago, which I'm very happy about, about his success, I don't think that should interfere with my issues with Seth which has been running for seven years."

Balor previously claimed that he and Priest had resolved their issues and were already "cool" with each other. However, that may have changed once again after Saturday's event.

Will Finn Balor and Seth Rollins cross paths again in WWE?

As reported by Xero News, Balor and Rollins could face each other again at Payback. However, it may not be a one-on-one bout, as Priest is rumored to join them for a triple-threat match.

It would be interesting to see how Balor will respond to The Judgment Day's interference during his title match at SummerSlam.

