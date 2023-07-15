Is that a hickey or a bruise? WWE star's SmackDown appearance leaves fans in splits 

On SmackDown this week, Grayson Waller was involved in a backstage segment that caught the attention of many in the WWE Universe. During an interview backstage, Waller teased a match with The Rock and took shots at the WWE legend. However, that is not the only thing that caught the attention of fans.

While the interview was going on, fans could see that there was a red mark on the neck of Grayson Waller. This led to social media claiming that the Aussie had a hickey on his neck. However, that was not the only claim made. Some believed that it was a bruise.

𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖞 @manny_g_erasmo #SmackDown Is that a hickey on Grayson Waller??

Regardless of what it was, the mark caused a lot of talk on social media. During the interview, Waller also namedropped the iconic Rock. While mentioning how everyone was speaking about him, Waller mentioned The People's Champion and teased a match with him.

But before his ambitions of facing The Rock come true, Waller will have to deal with another loss he suffered on the SmackDown. On the blue brand, he competed in a Fatal 4 Way match to enter the final to determine the number one contender for the US Championship. Despite giving it his best, Waller was pinned by Santos Escobar.

SmackDown star Grayson Waller has a thing for confronting WWE legends

Despite making his SmackDown debut some time ago, fans were waiting to see Grayson Waller compete on the blue brand. While his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect was enjoyable, Waller at the end of the day is a wrestler. It was only natural for fans to want to see him perform.

This wait for the WWE Universe ended last week when Waller faced Edge on SmackDown. After hosting Edge on his talk show, Waller faced him one-on-one. During the match, Waller impressed fans by going into the deep waters against a wrestling veteran in Edge. However, that was not enough as The Rated R Superstar was able to spear Waller and register a victory over him.

This was the second time Waller was receiving a beating at the hands of a WWE legend. Previously too, the SmackDown star received Attitude Adjustments from John Cena at Money in the Bank PLE.

With an embarrassing confrontation against Cena and a loss to Edge, Grayson Waller still has not stopped. During his backstage segment today, Waller targeted another legend in The Rock. By his words, it looks as if Waller aims to achieve a special status by feuding against big-time WWE legends. It will be interesting to see how the company books him in future.