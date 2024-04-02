Is Jason Kelce attending WWE WrestleMania 40? Exploring latest update

WrestleMania 40 is looking set to be one of the most star-studded events in WWE history, and the star-power would only be increased if Jason Kelce appeared. As of now, one of Hollywood's biggest names, Dwayne Johnson, is already a part of the official match card. Furthermore, social media sensation and WWE Superstar Logan Paul will also be in a championship match while rapper Meek Mill is confirmed for an appearance too.

Apart from them, WWE is also apparently working on having John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan involved in The Show of Shows as well. Interestingly, Fightful Select has reported that the Stamford-based promotion has even reached out to a huge name in the sporting world: Jason Kelce.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center has played at the Lincoln Financial Field for the last decade and is a huge name among sports fans in Philadelphia. His appearance would certainly be a highlight of the Premium Live Event. However, so far it's only known that WWE has reached out to him among other celebrities, but it's unknown whether he has accepted the invitation.

The retired NFL athlete was seen at the Super Bowl earlier this year. Although he didn't play, he was present to support his brother, Travis Kelce (who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs) along with Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Seth Rollins extended WrestleMania 40 invitation to Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and the Swifties

While Fightful Select has reported WWE contacting Jason Kelce for WrestleMania 40, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has gone beyond that.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Rollins mentioned that The Kelce Brothers, Taylor Swift, The Swifties (Taylor Swift's fanbase), and even NFL star George Kittle are invited to the event.

"I would extend an invitation to both George and Travis. We're in Philly, his brother [Jason Kelce] is there. We can have both of the Kelces there, why not? Let's have a party. Bring your girl. Bring all the Swifties. Let's go. I love everybody. Let's party. George, he's coming to WrestleMania anyway."

Apart from Hollywood stars such as Drew Barrymore and Sylvester Stallone being rumored to make an appearance, it's also believed that Logan Paul's business partner and friend, KSI, will be present and involved in WrestleMania 40.