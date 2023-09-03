Is Jey Uso coming back to WWE? Find out the truth

Jey Uso shockingly quit WWE on the episode of SmackDown after the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event. There have been a few cases in the past where stars quit on live television, but all of them returned one way or the other.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso battled at SummerSlam 2023 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the right to become The Tribal Chief. Just when it looked like the challenger was about to win, Jimmy Uso returned and betrayed his brother. In the following SmackDown episode, Jey attacked his twin and quit the promotion. He hasn't appeared in the company since.

Jey Uso will return to WWE since quitting the company was only part of a storyline. Reports have also suggested that The Usos' contracts won't expire until April 2024. Still, the company is adamant about this angle and even moved Jey's profile to the alumni section of their website.

Why did Jimmy Uso betray Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023?

Jey took out Solo Sikoa and Roman at SummerSlam 2023 before Jimmy's betrayal

Jimmy betraying his twin is a swerve that many fans did not predict, especially since he was the one who attacked Roman in the first place. However, his hatred of The Tribal Chief was the reason for his attack.

Before Jey quit the Stamford-based promotion, Jimmy explained that his betrayal did not come out of jealousy but because he was worried his twin would turn out like The Head of the Table.

“'Jimmy betrayed Jey because he’s jealous.' I did what I did at SummerSlam not because of jealousy, Uce. You really wanna know? Man, I was afraid. Alright. I was afraid to lose you… I would never be able to live Uce if I let you and watch you become an egotistical, lying, manipulative a**hole like Roman Reigns.”

Could fans see Jey Uso at WWE Payback?

Nobody from The Bloodline is scheduled for a match at the September 2 event. However, after the confrontation between Jimmy and John Cena, there might be some changes to the plans.

On the previous episode of SmackDown, Cena returned and announced that Jimmy should have been the one who quit WWE. This led to some speculation that Jimmy could attack him while John refereed LA Knight vs. The Miz. However, reports before the event also revealed that Jey was backstage at Payback and could aid The Cenation Leader to fend off Jimmy.

It remains to be seen when and how fans will see Jey again in the Stamford-based promotion again.

