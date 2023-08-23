Is John Cena returning an old favor to Roman Reigns? Potential reason why the WWE legend is coming to India

John Cena is among the top names who are set to appear in India for WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. While many believe he is visiting the country out of love for his fans and the sport, there could be a bigger reason behind the legend's upcoming appearance.

WWE held an event in India at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on January 15-16, 2016. Both shows were supposed to be headlined by John Cena, but he had to pull out because he had to undergo shoulder surgery before the tour. The legend was later replaced by Roman Reigns, who fought Big Show and Rusev on Night One and Two, respectively.

This time around, Reigns is unlikely to compete in India. However, John Cena's appearance at Superstar Spectacle is not connected to this.

The Peacemaker actor has appeared in the Stamford-based promotion multiple times since the beginning of 2023. Hence, his participation in the September 8 show could simply mean that The Cenation Leader wants to compete in India before eventually retiring from active competition. The SAG-AFTRA strike might have allowed him to return to the company.

The WWE Superstar Spectacle event will be held at the G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, India, on September 8, 2023.

What did John Cena say about his upcoming WWE appearance in India?

Roman Reigns in action in India in 2016

The 16-time world champion's appearance on September 8, 2023, will mark his first time performing in the country. Besides fans, Cena, too, is excited to wrestle in front of his supporters in the subcontinent.

In a recent tweet, The Cenation Leader said he was excited to reunite with his "WWE family."

"Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #SmackDown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳! The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!! @WWE @WWEIndia."

Which WWE star is seemingly targeting John Cena before his comeback?

Before wrestling in India, the Hollywood actor will appear on the September 1, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown in Pennsylvania. Rising star Grayson Waller could confront The Cenation Leader on the blue brand.

At this year's Money in the Bank event, the Australian star interrupted Cena. After a heated exchange of words, the 16-time world champion hit an Attitude Adjustment on the upstart. The former NXT star teased another confrontation after Cena announced his return.

It remains to be seen if The Cenation Leader shares the ring with Waller again on SmackDown.

