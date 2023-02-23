Is John Cena's impending WWE return "pre-taped" already? What to expect at Boston on March 6

The upcoming John Cena WWE return for next month sparked some exciting energy and possibilities for many fans. Fortunately, fans in attendance will see the 16-time World Champion live.

John Cena's approaching WWE RAW return in Boston on March 6, 2023, is not pre-taped. After the announcement, the Peacemaker actor even took to Twitter to thank the TD Garden arena for having him.

"From the streets of Melbourne (Australia) STR8 2 Boston (United States) to see my @WWE family! Thank you @tdgarden for allowing me to be part of a can’t miss #WWERaw on the Road to #WrestleMania!!!" John Cena tweeted.

The WWE Superstar is currently in Melbourne, Australia for the filming of his upcoming movie Ricky Stanicky. He recently even made headlines for wearing a skirt and heels for his role in the film.

Cena was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion on the final SmackDown episode of 2022. During the show, he successfully teamed up with former rival Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Current WWE title holder puts John Cena on notice prior to his return

At the moment, there are still no matches planned for The Cenation Leader for his return or even for his future. However, it looks like the current United States Champion is looking to change that.

Austin Theory doesn't have the most positive relationship with Cena. After the latter's return was announced, the RAW Superstar expressed his eagerness to welcome the wrestling veteran back next month.

"The headlines now, oh, they certainly read that Austin Theory is the now and the forever of WWE. And that little John Cena thing, you know, two weeks away Monday Night RAW John Cena, I can't wait for that. Because I can't wait to bring him home and give him a warm, warm welcome to Monday Night RAW. You know why? Cause things are a little different around now, now now, the now, remember that. No more questions." Austin Theory stated.

Interestingly, the current United States Champion is one of the names heavily rumored to be Cena's opponent for WrestleMania 39. Recent reports have even suggested that the match has been scheduled for a year. It will be interesting to see if the confrontation on the March 6, 2023 episode will lead to a match in Boston, or maybe even in Hollywood.

