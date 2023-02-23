Is John Cena taking a break from movies for WWE return? Exploring his movie schedule

John Cena is among the biggest names in both professional wrestling and the film industry. In recent years, Cena has limited his in-ring endeavors to pursue his acting career in Hollywood.

By the looks of things, the 16-time world champion has become a box-office attraction, landing massive roles in popular franchises. He starred in Christopher Smith's TV series Peacemaker, which was renewed for a second season due to its popularity. He was also part of the last two installments of The Fast and The Furious franchise.

However, Cena is scheduled to return to WWE on the March 6th edition of RAW to shake things up on The Road to WrestleMania, which takes place in his second home - Hollywood. Various media outlets have reported that The Champ is expected to face Austin Theory at The Show of Shows.

Considering he is returning to WWE for a short-term wrestling program, which will be more than a one-off, Cena is taking a break from his hectic movie schedule.

The Peacemaker star explained a few years ago that he couldn't act and wrestle simultaneously due to insurance reasons and the industry's concerns about John Cena potentially getting injured.

"I would do both at the same time, but the movie guys are a little weird with their insurance. They don’t want me to go smashing my face up."

This revelation explains Cena's limited in-ring action. He was heavily protected when The Champ returned to team up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. KO was the workhorse for the team; his more experienced tag team partner only entered the fray at the end following a hot tag.

John Cena will take a break from the movies to potentially face Austin Theory

As mentioned previously, Theory is rumored to be Cena's opponent for Mania. This dream match for the WWE Universe will put A-Town Down on the map as a massive player in the wrestling industry.

They have taken multiple shots at each other on social media. Last year, Theory ran into Cena backstage when the latter returned to celebrate two decades of his illustrious WWE career. Furthermore, the US Champion's in-ring gear was inspired by The Champ's attire in the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The sixteen-time world champion is seldom around for the Cenation. His hectic acting schedule and commitments don't allow him to wrestle actively. Hence, fans should enjoy and cherish every moment John Cena spends in the WWE ring.

