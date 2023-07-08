Is there LA Knight outside WWE? Wrestling fans, meet cricket!

LA Knight is a name that has become increasingly popular in the world of wrestling. In recent times, Knight has garnered a lot of popularity among WWE fans and wrestling fans in general. The 40-year-old superstar has also been compared to the likes of legendary wrestlers like The Rock and Steve Austin.

Many believe that Knight has a similar personality to the legendary icons mentioned above. While the SmackDown superstar might or might not share his personality with the legends, he definitely shares his in-ring name with a sports team in the US.

The team in question is LA Knight Riders(Los Angeles Knight Riders), a cricket team based in the US which competes in Major League Cricket. LA Knight Riders are owned by the popular Knight Riders group, which is co-owned by famous Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

While 2023 will mark the debut season of the Knight Riders, it also marks the inaugural season of Major League Cricket. With the United States ready to co-host the 2024 T20 World Cup with West Indies, Major League Cricket will aim to boost the popularity of the sport in the USA.

The MLC is set to begin on July 13th, 2023, and will go on till July 30th, 2023. In the first season of the league, fans will see six teams compete to win the league. Some of cricket's biggest names, such as Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and Tim David, are set to rub their shoulders in MLC.

LA Knight had an unsuccessful outing at Money in the Bank

Before Money in the Bank this year, LA Knight was a massive favorite to win the briefcase. The 40-year-old WWE superstar received massive pops on SmackDown before the PLE. This further intensified the speculations and expectations of Knight winning the ladder match. However, things took an unexpected turn.

Despite giving it his best shot, Knight fell short and couldn't secure a victory in the ladder match. Instead, Damian Priest was successful in winning the competition. However, Knight's performance in the ladder match was notable.

Not only did he do well in the ring, but he also indulged in brawls with every superstar involved in the match. During the match, Knight was close to winning the briefcase on two occasions. However, interference from Damian Priest, and later from Butch, derailed his chances at winning the contract.

Knight's defeat at Money in the Bank has left many disappointed. But there is nothing that can be done to change what happened. It will now be interesting to see what WWE does with Knight and his future in the company. A lot about the superstar is expected to be revealed this week on SmackDown.

