Is LA Knight set to leave WWE soon? Know all about his contract and more

The internet is buzzing with rumors about LA Knight's WWE status. The Megastar is unlike anyone the WWE Universe has seen in years. He is getting Attitude Era-like pops on a weekly basis. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that WWE wants to secure the services of Knight for the foreseeable future.

PWInsider recently reported that LA Knight has signed a new deal with WWE. The company had been waiting for Knight to sign the contract before going forward with his push as the top babyface on SmackDown.

Fightful Select provided additional details on the contract extension WWE offered to the former Eli Drake. The outlet stated that the company approached the 40-year-old star with a proposed contract extension around SummerSlam in August 2023.

It was also noted that The Megastar's original contract was "nowhere near" close to expiration by the time WWE extended the new contract offer to him and that some of the initial offers presented to him were "countered."

The real-life Shaun Ricker re-joined WWE in 2021 and made his NXT debut as a heel at TakeOver: Vengeance Day. He made his televised in-ring debut on the March 17 episode of NXT with a win over August Grey (better known as Anthony Greene).

LA Knight is advertised for WWE SmackDown this week

LA Knight was last seen in action at WWE Payback. He picked up the win against The Miz in a match that was refereed by John Cena. The two stars got into each other's faces during the bout, but that didn't stop Cena from raising Knight's hand after his win.

WWE announced that Knight will appear on the SmackDown after Payback on September 8, 2023. He is expected to answer The Miz's challenge to a rematch. The A-lister had issued the challenge this past Monday on RAW.

It remains to be seen how Knight's promo will go down this Friday.

