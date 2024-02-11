Is it too late for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns? Analyzing potential Bloodline Civil War ending in shocking twist

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was recently rumored to headline WrestleMania 40, and fans heavily criticized the booking. Many in the WWE Universe rallied behind Cody Rhodes, expressing their desire to see him compete in the main event of The Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, Cody Rhodes took a shot at Reigns and The Rock's grandfathers, resulting in The Great One slapping The American Nightmare. By the end of the press conference, Triple H confirmed Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the main event of WrestleMania 40. However, that doesn't mean it's too late to bring book The Great One against The Tribal Chief.

The Rock has been brought back to WWE to add star power to The Grandest Stage of Them All. While having the Hollywood megastar feud against Reigns may not be a favorable idea right now, he can still play a crucial role in The Bloodline storyline. The People's Champion can be The Tribal Chief's biggest ally ahead of WrestleMania and sow the seeds for the latter's face turn.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is about who sits at the Head of the Table and not necessarily about the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Their potential match could mark the conclusion of The Bloodline's story. The Great One is currently a despised heel in the eyes of many fans, and the company could capitalize on it and book Reigns' face turn.

At WrestleMania 40, The Great One might betray his cousin, allowing The Tribal Chief to become a fan-favorite star for the first time in years. The angle could also position The Bloodline as the top babyface faction in WWE. Reigns and his cousin's year-long rivalry could then culminate at next year's Show of Shows, which might be the latter's final match inside the squared circle.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, fans witnessed Triple H cut a remarkable promo. The Game reminded the viewers that he made all the significant decisions in the company, and everyone in the locker room should be aware of his position.

This came after The Rock's actions at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, both in front of fans and backstage. On SmackDown, Paul Heyman met The Game backstage and revealed he would bring Roman Reigns and The Great One with him on next week's show.

Given the on-screen tension between The Game and The Brahma Bull over the main event of WrestleMania 40, there's a high possibility that they will engage in a lengthy feud ahead of The Show of Shows.