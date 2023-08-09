Is Logan Paul better than the majority of WWE Superstars? social media star's WWE run analyzed

Logan Paul has risen to become one of the top superstars on the current WWE roster. This statement doesn't come just because he brings in millions of followers from social media, but because he has shown he is incredibly capable in the squared circle. There are a few reasons Paul is actually better than many on the roster.

The secrets to being a top WWE Superstar are in-ring ability, charisma, good skills on the mic and during backstage segments. And guess what? The Maverick has them all.

His first match against The Miz at the SummerSlam last year just gave us a glimpse of his talent. However, believe it or not, The Mavevick proved he was here to stay with an incredible match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November 2022. Logan Paul took Roman Reigns to the limit and did moves that not many superstars in just their third match can do.

His in-ring chemistry with a veteran Ricochet also proves he understands the business as much as anyone. That was seen very well against The One and Only at this year's SummerSlam.

Apart from his in-ring ability, thanks to his influencer career, Paul is a brilliant storyteller. Whether it is in-ring or backstage segments, he performs them very well. He loves being the bad guy, and once he has the microphone, he knows to get under the nerves of the WWE Universe.

Multiple current-day WWE Superstars lack these qualities mentioned above, and hence, Paul could be better than the majority of the company's roster.

Many WWE Hall of Famers feel Logan Paul is better than the majority of WWE Superstars

Logan Paul is possibly disliked as a superstar because he didn't come up the "traditional" way. Due to his stardom, The Maverick started in the big leagues. While many fans and superstars backstage dislike him for this reason, there are multiple Hall of Famers who love him.

The last Hall of Famer to praise Paul was former WWE rival Eric Bischoff. Speaking on the 83-week podcast, the former WCW boss claimed Logan Paul is better than 98% of the WWE roster.

“Logan Paul is, in my opinion, one of the most impressive sports entertainers, professional wrestlers, whatever you want to call them, to come down the pike in the past 20 years. He puts on a clinic for probably 90% of the roster of any company in the country,” Bischoff continued. “100% of the roster in most cases … His timing, his psychology, his execution, his feel for the audience … Ricochet deserves 50% of the credit. He’s better than 98% wrestlers on most rosters.” (H/T: Ringside)

Even 16-time world champion Ric Flair had a lot of praise for Logan Paul and said the latter was better than many on the roster. It will be interesting to see where The Maverick goes from here.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here