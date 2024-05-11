Is Logan Paul the current longest-reigning champion in WWE? Analyzing the 29-year-old's words on SmackDown

Logan Paul made a surprising appearance on this week's WWE SmackDown. The Maverick will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event. He revealed a surprising statistic while engaging in a back-and-forth with the American Nightmare.

The United States Champion informed fans and Cody Rhodes that he's currently WWE's longest-reigning champion. He won his title at Crown Jewel last year (November 4) by beating Rey Mysterio, and he's reached 188 days as champion.

Logan Paul has taken the record from Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane. The Kabuki Warriors lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash: France. They held the gold for 99 days before being dethroned by Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in Lyon last Saturday (May 4).

Roman Reigns previously held the distinction, as he was Universal Champion for 1,316 days until Rhodes beat him at WrestleMania XL. Gunther similarly was on a lengthy run of 666 days with the Intercontinental Championship until losing to Sami Zayn at 'Mania.

It doesn't come as much of a surprise that Logan Paul is still the United States Champion. He's only defended his title twice since winning it at Crown Jewel. He beat Kevin Owens by DQ at Royal Rumble 2024 and defeated the Prizefighter and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match at the Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes offered an interesting response to Logan Paul's revelation on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25. It will be his second defense after he beat AJ Styles at Backlash.

The 38-year-old now has a huge goal heading into the Saudi Arabian PLE and informed The Maverick of this on SmackDown. It turned out that the YouTube megastar will also be putting his United States Championship on the line in a Champion vs. Champion match.

Cody Rhodes responded to Logan Paul by letting him know he'll become a Grand Slam Champion if he wins the United States title. He's held every title available in the Stamford-based company apart from Paul's.

The two SmackDown stars have never competed against each other, but their styles could make for solid chemistry. Fans were intrigued by their promo exchange on Friday night and they're set to put their titles on the line in the main event of King and Queen of the Ring.

