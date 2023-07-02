Is Money in the Bank the last event featuring The Judgment Day? Analyzing all aspects

The men’s ladder match kicked off Money in the Bank 2023. The superstars participating in the titular match were Damian Priest, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Butch.

After an extremely entertaining match where superstars were flying off the ropes, falling through tables, and pushed off of ladders, The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest managed to secure the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The MITB contract allows The Archer of Infamy to cash in on a champion of his choice at any time within the next year. Finn Balor is scheduled for a match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

If Balor wins, it could potentially mean the end of The Judgment Day as the MITB contract would allow Priest to cash in on Finn Balor, causing dissension within the group.

Furthermore, Priest had previously gone up against Seth Rollins with the title on the line. Given that he lost the match, The Archer of Infamy may try to cash-in on the champion at the earliest possible opportunity, regardless of whether it’s Finn Balor or Seth Rollins.

On the other hand, even if Rollins retains against Balor at Money in the Bank 2023, Priest will still actively pursue the title. This will create tension within The Judgment Day given Damian Priest will pursue what Finn Balor couldn’t secure.

Interestingly, WWE has already teased tension between Balor and Priest. They had a conversation about this situation backstage on WWE RAW, where Balor wanted confirmation as to whether Priest would cash-in on him upon winning the MITB contract.

The Archer of Infamy gave Balor his word that he would not cash-in on him. However, after winning the MITB contract, Priest showed interest in becoming the World Heavyweight Champion.

Another member of The Judgment Day is scheduled for Money in the Bank 2023

Apart from Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio is scheduled for a match against Cody Rhodes at the premium live event in O2 Arena in London. Mysterio picked up a feud with The American Nightmare and believes he can outwit him in the ring.

The only member of The Judgment Day who doesn’t have a match scheduled for Money in the Bank 2023 is Rhea Ripley.

However, she is present at the event and could play a role during Dominik Mysterio’s match against Cody Rhodes.

Who do you think Damian Priest will cash his Money in the Bank contract on? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes