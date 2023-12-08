Is the new WWE tag team on the horizon set to take out The Judgment Day? Exploring why it should happen

The Judgment Day are arguably the current top faction in the WWE. The five members consist of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. R-Truth is also attempting to join the group, but has yet to be accepted.

Four of the members have championship gold. Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion. Lastly, the combination of Balor and Priest holds the coveted Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

The current reigning tag team champions have been quite dominant, but there may be a new team on the horizon they need to fear. That new team consists of two SmackDown stars in LA Knight and the recently signed Randy Orton.

Knight and Orton first united during last week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown when The Megastar saved The Viper from a beat down. Now, the two massively popular stars will unite to battle Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on tonight's episode of the blue brand.

If The Megastar and The Viper manage to dispose of The Bloodline members, they could stay as a unit. While neither man is generally a team player, they could find chemistry. If they do, Knight and Orton could go hunting for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles. Given that the champions can go to both shows, Finn and Damian aren't safe if the team clicks.

CM Punk will return to WWE SmackDown tonight

As noted, The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have a big match ahead of them on Friday Night SmackDown. Still, there's more to enjoy from the big episode.

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be a special Tribute To The Troops show. WWE has typically taped a separate show entirely for the bulk of the program's existence, but this time around, SmackDown will represent the special.

In addition to that, the Tribute To The Troops edition of Friday Night SmackDown will also feature the return of CM Punk to the blue brand. The Straight Edge Superstar hasn't appeared on SmackDown in almost a decade.

It isn't yet clear what Punk will be doing on the blue brand. Nick Aldis will likely attempt to sign him to a contract. Meanwhile, Adam Pearce is hoping to do the same on Monday's episode of RAW. Could Aldis beat Pearce to the punch? Could Punk's new feud kick off tonight? For now, fans will have to tune in to find out.

