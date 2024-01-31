Is Nia Jax doing a 4-time champion's dirty work to annihilate Rhea Ripley? Unexpected twist explored

Nia Jax put Rhea Ripley on notice after her WWE return last year. Since then, she has not wasted an opportunity to showcase her supremacy against the Women's World Champion.

On the latest episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley was making her entrance to the ring to address Bayley's decision. Nia Jax sneakily attacked the champion from behind before dragging her into the ring and threatening Bayley. The Royal Rumble winner then stated that she would choose which champion to pursue on SmackDown.

The Judgment Day, while being a dominant faction, also has its troubles. Ever since its inception, the group has voiced their agreement on not having a leader. As time progressed, that module seemed to change when Ripley was the undeclared captain of the ship, and the other members did not seem to protest against it. However, during one edition of RAW, a frustrated Damian Priest stated that he was the group's leader.

Since then, the faction has witnessed turbulence in some form or the other. Priest and Ripley have argued backstage on numerous occasions. It would not be surprising if Damian Priest is discovered to be secretly in cahoots with Nia Jax to attack the Women's World Champion.

The Archer of Infamy's heelish persona is more favored among fans. Following his actions against R-Truth on RAW, he could be pushed to a more villainous aspect with Rhea Ripley emerging as the babyface.

If rumor is to be believed, then Nia Jax will reportedly face Rhea Ripley for the title at Elimination Chamber in Australia next month.

Rhea Ripley is on her way to making history with current title reign

At WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley faced Charlotte Flair to continue her Women's Champion reign. The feat garnered much acclaim in addition to her Royal Rumble record of lasting one hour and one minute in the ring. That was broken this year by Bayley, who managed to stay in the match for a couple minutes more.

The Eradicator has held the title for 300 days and counting. She defends her title regularly like any other champion. Her WrestleMania 40 opponent is yet to be determined.

This year's Royal Rumble winner Bayley teased a feud with the 27-year-old. She called herself the 'Mami slayer' and vowed to dethrone her at WrestleMania. However, according to recent reports, the feud is set to be derailed, with The Role Model possibly challenging IYO Sky.

Who do you think the Women's World Champion should defend her title against at The Showcase of the Immortals? Sound off in the comments.

