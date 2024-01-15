Is Nick Aldis troubling Roman Reigns on someone's orders? Who could it possibly be?

Roman Reigns is pretty much used to getting his way since becoming The Tribal Chief, but that has taken a turn for the worse after Nick Aldis' appointment as SmackDown's General Manager. The Bloodline members are just about realizing that their actions will now have consequences. That being said, the GM may not be working alone.

Roman Reigns and Nick Aldis first clashed when the latter decided to book a triple threat match between Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight on SmackDown to determine the former's challenger at Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief did not appreciate Aldis booking Styles vs. Solo Sikoa on the blue brand either. Tensions further escalated when Nick booked a four-way at the upcoming Premium Live Event. There is evidence to suggest that the idea may not have germinated in his mind alone.

It is entirely possible that he is not acting alone and may have been influenced by Roman's new challenger, The Rock. Dwayne Johnson returned on RAW Day 1 and called out his cousin, setting up a possible match.

It could be revealed that The Brahma Bull has been in cahoots with Nick to push Roman's buttons and ensure that his Road to WrestleMania is filled with potholes. Reigns has more challengers for the title while The Bloodline is being kept busy. By the time WrestleMania rolls around, the champion may not have enough left in the tank.

The Rock could also have convinced Aldis that the move would benefit him as a General Manager. The locker room would be wondering if Aldis could control Reigns' behavior, thereby providing a fair warning to other Superstars.

How does Nick Aldis view Roman Reigns?

Nick clashed with The Bloodline again last week on SmackDown

Roman has garnered several powerful nicknames since 2020, but for the SmackDown GM, Reigns is just another wrestler.

While on WWE's The Bump, Nick Aldis shared that even though WWE management handles a lot of egos and agendas, the promotion will always put fan interest at the top of the priority list. He stated that even if Roman Reigns is a generational talent, he is just another wrestler, and the company is always bigger than one talented showman.

Could The Rock vs. Roman Reigns happen at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 40?

Many fans have theorized that Dwayne vs. Roman could happen at the Elimination Chamber in Australia as Cody Rhodes could main event 'Mania with Roman'. However, recent reports shared indicate that Reigns is not scheduled for the Elimination Chamber. With this in mind, it's most likely that The Rock vs. The Tribal Chief will happen at WrestleMania 40.

What will happen at Roman and Nick's next meeting on SmackDown remains to be seen.

