Is Nick Khan leaving WWE? Exploring his future after online rumors and conspiracy theories

Over the past year or so, WWE has experienced booming success. While names such as Triple H, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes have often been credited behind the same, another man who has helped the company reach such heights is Nick Khan. The WWE President has been instrumental in the company's growth.

However, after news of Vince McMahon selling his shares went viral, reports suggested Nick Khan sold his shares too. This led to further speculation that Khan would leave the promotion. On social media, several fans have been posing questions about whether Khan will leave the company or not. The answer is no!

Firstly, the reports which suggested that Khan listed his shares for sale are false. During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, host Pat McAfee confirmed the same. McAfee stated that since getting to the Stamford-based promotion, Khan has never sold a single share of any stock.

Further, recent reports have revealed that Nick Khan's employment agreement with TKO has been extended to 2026. This possibly means that Khan won't be going away from WWE, and fans can expect to see him conduct business the way he has been doing for years now.

WWE Superstar who recently re-signed with the promotion praised Nick Khan

One of the biggest things WWE has been credited for in the past year or so is that they have made wrestling come alive again. While that is indeed true, a majority of their success was achieved on the business side. The credit for the same goes to Nick Khan.

RAW superstar Drew McIntyre who recently re-signed with the company called Nick Khan a billion-dollar man. He also credited Khan for closing several major business deals for WWE.

"We're making billion-dollar deals left and right. The billion-dollar man Nick Khan is closing all these deals for us, left and right. At the top, there is a lot of things going on. A lot of opportunities if you get to the top. I've been to the top, and whatever people are trying to do to stop me from getting to the top, it's not going to happen," said McIntyre.

It's good to see Khan get the recognition he deserves. In the coming years, it will be worth observing the deals he closes for the Stamford-based promotion. Under his and Triple H's reign, it will be interesting to see how far the company reaches.

