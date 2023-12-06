Is Paul Heyman pulling the strings on NXT for potential Bloodline member? Exploring the possibility

Paul Heyman is one of the most influential men in wrestling. From being a promoter, to becoming one of the most successful managers in WWE history, Heyman has achieved plenty in his wrestling career. Currently, the 58-year-old is making history on SmackDown as part of The Bloodline.

Over the last three years, Heyman has been a vital member of the heel faction, and has been instrumental in Roman Reigns' success. However, as per a current development, it seems The Wiseman is doing much more than simply making moves on the blue brand.

There is a chance Heyman is pulling the strings on NXT to recruit a new member to The Bloodline. The potential member in question is Ava Raine. On the latest edition of the white and gold brand, Raine was seen taking up a managerial role backstage.

Expand Tweet

This move by the female superstar could be inspired by Paul Heyman. The 58-year-old could be influencing her skills outside the ring to prepare her for a potential stint with The Bloodline. While this angle is speculative, it will be interesting if WWE goes ahead with it given the members involved.

Top AEW star is planning a surprising tribute for Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman's career is a reference point for those looking to be managers in wrestling. Since the beginning of his career till now, Heyman has seen plenty in the industry which makes him one of the most knowledgeable men when it comes to wrestling. Naturally, his career has also inspired many managers.

One such star The Wiseman has inspired is CJ Perry, fka Lana in WWE. Currently serving as a manager in AEW, Perry has expressed her desire to become a legendary manager like Paul Heyman.

Recently, she shared a reel on her story, which featured Heyman from last week, and also mentioned she would wear the same suit to pay him a tribute. The former WWE Superstar wrote:

"I think I'm going to make a suit just like this one with a red tie, but in a skirt, in honor of the #GOAT wrestling manager @paulheyman."

Like Perry, many consider Heyman to be the GOAT when it comes to being a manager in wrestling. From Brock Lesnar, to CM Punk and now to Roman Reigns, the 58-year-old has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Given the work he has put in over the last few years, Heyman will surely find himself in WWE's Hall of Fame one day.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.